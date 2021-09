QUESTION #1 — Can the Golden Eagles restart their NCAA tournament streak?. From 2011 through 2019, Marquette qualified for each and every single NCAA tournament, and they did it on an at-large bid in all but one of those seasons. The platform that Bond Shymansky built has become the base for Ryan Theis’ success as MU’s head coach, peaking in 2018 with the Golden Eagles earning their first ever national seed in the NCAA tourney and reaching the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.