Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Design, synthesis, and antitumor activity evaluation of steroidal oximes

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 8 days ago

Bioorg Med Chem. 2021 Aug 8;46:116360. doi: 10.1016/j.bmc.2021.116360. Online ahead of print. Steroidal compounds were proven to be efficient drugs against several types of cancer. Oximes are also chemical structures frequently associated with anticancer activity. The main goal of this work was to combine the two referred structures by synthesizing steroidal oximes and evaluating them in several cancer cell lines. Compounds (17E)-5α-androst-3-en-17-one oxime (3,4 – OLOX), (17E)-3α,4α-epoxy-5α-androstan-17-one oxime (3,4 – EPOX), (17E)-androst-4-en-17-one oxime (4,5 – OLOX) and (17E)-4α,5α-epoxyandrostan-17-one oxime (4,5 – EPOX) were synthesized and their cytotoxicity evaluated in four human cancer cell lines, namely colorectal adenocarcinoma (WiDr), non-small cell lung cancer (H1299), prostate cancer (PC3) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HepG2). A human non-tumour cell line, CCD841 CoN (normal colon cell line) was also used. MTT assay, flow cytometry, fluorescence and hemocompatibility techniques were performed to further analyse the cytotoxicity of the compounds. 3,4 – OLOX was the most effective compound in decreasing tumour cell proliferation in all cell lines, especially in WiDr (IC50 = 9.1 μM) and PC3 (IC50 = 13.8 μM). 4,5 – OLOX also showed promising results in the same cell lines (IC50 = 16.1 μM in WiDr and IC50 = 14.5 μM in PC3). Further studies also revealed that 3,4 – OLOX and 4,5 – OLOX induced a decrease in cell viability accompanied by an increase in cell death, mainly by apoptosis/necroptosis for 3,4 – OLOX in both cell lines and for 4,5 – OLOX in WiDr cells, and by necrosis for 4,5 – OLOX in PC3 cells. These compounds might also exert their cytotoxicity by ROS production and are not toxic for non-tumour CCD841 CoN cells. Additionally, both compounds did not induce haemoglobin release, proving to be safe for intravenous administration. 3,4 – OLOX and 4,5 – OLOX might be the starting point for an optimization program towards the discover of new steroidal oximes for anticancer treatment.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostate Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Cell#Lung Cancer#Oxime#Olox#Epoxy 5#Epox#Ccd841#Mtt#Hemocompatibility#Widr#Ros#Pmid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Related
rpi.edu

Evaluating Materials Under Real-World Conditions Will Improve Material Design

Research aims to understand, from microscale to macroscale, how fibrous materials react to temperature, humidity. TROY, N.Y. — Researchers from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute will study whether body heat, or even humidity from a person’s breath, for instance, may impact the effectiveness of the porous fibers that are used to make protective technologies, like face masks. With the support of a National Science Foundation grant, the team will use its expertise in fluid and solid mechanics to study the mechanical performance of fibrous materials when they are exposed to warm temperatures and humidity.
Sciencenanowerk.com

Engineering new cell functionalities on thin films

(Nanowerk News) Researchers at the Institute of Molecular Biology (IMB) and Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) have developed a method to engineer new functionalities into cells. The results were published in the journal Cell ("Dual film-like organelles enable spatial separation of orthogonal eukaryotic translation"). Numerous processes occur inside living cells,...
Engineeringnanowerk.com

Development of cadmium-free quantum dot synthesis technology

(Nanowerk News) Prof. Joung-Soo Lee and his research team from the Department of Energy Engineering, DGIST, developed a green-emitting Cd-Free quantum dot synthesis technology with high color reproduction rate (Chemistry of Materials, "Importance of Surface Functionalization and Purification for Narrow FWHM and Bright Green-Emitting InP Core–Multishell Quantum Dots via a Two-Step Growth Process").
ChemistryScience Now

Synthesis of medicinally relevant oxalylamines via copper/Lewis acid synergistic catalysis

Allylamines have long been recognized as valuable synthons because of their excellent reactivity in organic synthesis. Here, an efficient amination reaction of allenyl ethers via copper/Lewis acid synergistic catalysis has been established, providing straightforward access to diverse functionalized Z-oxalylamines and E-halogenated oxalylamines in good to excellent yields with high regio- and stereoselectivities. The developed method tolerates more than 100 examples that include late-stage functionalization of bioactive molecules, and features gram-scale synthesis of oxalylamines with high turnover number (TON > 1000) under mild and simple conditions. The applicability of the protocol is further demonstrated with the construction of drug molecules.
SciencePhys.org

Investigating long-lived mitochondrial proteins

Northwestern Medicine investigators have discovered that a subset of proteins in mitochondria of brain and heart cells are long-lived, supporting the long-term stability of mitochondrial complex architecture. The study, published in the Journal of Cell Biology, was led by Jeffrey Savas, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Ken & Ruth Davee...
Chemistrycell.com

Strain-controlled Synthesis of Ultrathin Hexagonal-GaTe/MoS Heterostructure for Sensitive Photodetection

High quality ultrathin hexagonal-GaTe is synthesized via strain engineering. Phase-transition mechanism of GaTe is revealed by using theoretical calculation. Excellent photosensing properties are observed in GaTe/MoS2 p-n heterostructure. SUMMARY. Ultrathin hexagonal-GaTe, with relatively high charge density, holds great potential in the field of optoelectronic devices. However, the thermodynamical stability limits...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Altered microbiome after antibiotics in early life shown to impact lifespan

A team of researchers from SAHMRI and Flinders University has found a link between the type of microbiome that repopulates the gut following antibiotics and shortened lifespan in mice. The study recently published in Cell Reports, is the first of its kind to examine the long-term effects of exposing normal...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Synthesis, Characterization, and Anticancer Activity of Benzothiazole Aniline Derivatives and Their Platinum (II) Complexes as New Chemotherapy Agents

Pharmaceuticals (Basel). 2021 Aug 23;14(8):832. doi: 10.3390/ph14080832. We describe the synthesis, characterization, molecular modeling, and in vitro anticancer activity of three benzothiazole aniline (BTA) ligands and their corresponding platinum (II) complexes. We designed the compounds based on the selective antitumor properties of BTA, along with three types of metallic centers, aiming to take advantage of the distinctive and synergistic activity of the complexes to develop anticancer agents. The compounds were characterized using nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometry, Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy, mass spectrometry, elemental analysis, and tested for antiproliferative activity against multiple normal and cancerous cell lines. L1, L2, and L1Pt had better cytotoxicity in the liver, breast, lung, prostate, kidney, and brain cells than clinically used cisplatin. Especially, L1 and L1Pt demonstrated selective inhibitory activities against liver cancer cells. Therefore, these compounds can be a promising alternative to the present chemotherapy drugs.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Computational analysis of sense-antisense chimeric transcripts reveals their potential regulatory features and the landscape of expression in human cells

NAR Genom Bioinform. 2021 Aug 25;3(3):lqab074. doi: 10.1093/nargab/lqab074. eCollection 2021 Sep. Many human genes are transcribed from both strands and produce sense-antisense gene pairs. Sense-antisense (SAS) chimeric transcripts are produced upon the coalescing of exons/introns from both sense and antisense transcripts of the same gene. SAS chimera was first reported in prostate cancer cells. Subsequently, numerous SAS chimeras have been reported in the ChiTaRS-2.1 database. However, the landscape of their expression in human cells and functional aspects are still unknown. We found that longer palindromic sequences are a unique feature of SAS chimeras. Structural analysis indicates that a long hairpin-like structure formed by many consecutive Watson-Crick base pairs appears because of these long palindromic sequences, which possibly play a similar role as double-stranded RNA (dsRNA), interfering with gene expression. RNA-RNA interaction analysis suggested that SAS chimeras could significantly interact with their parental mRNAs, indicating their potential regulatory features. Here, 267 SAS chimeras were mapped in RNA-seq data from 16 healthy human tissues, revealing their expression in normal cells. Evolutionary analysis suggested the positive selection favoring sense-antisense fusions that significantly impacted the evolution of their function and structure. Overall, our study provides detailed insight into the expression landscape of SAS chimeras in human cells and identifies potential regulatory features.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Highly susceptible SARS-CoV-2 model in CAG promoter-driven hACE2 transgenic mice

JCI Insight. 2021 Aug 31:152529. doi: 10.1172/jci.insight.152529. Online ahead of print. COVID-19, caused by SARS-CoV-2, has spread worldwide with a dire disaster situation. To urgently investigate the pathogenicity of COVID-19 and develop vaccines and therapeutics, animal models that are highly susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection are needed. In the present study, we established an animal model highly susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 via the intratracheal tract infection in CAG-promoter-driven human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 transgenic (CAG-hACE2) mice. The CAG-hACE2 mice showed several severe symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with definitive weight loss and subsequent death. Acute lung injury with elevated cytokine and chemokine levels was observed at an early stage of infection in CAG-hACE2 mice infected with SARS-CoV-2. The analysis of the hACE2 gene in CAG-hACE2 mice revealed that more than 15 copies of hACE2 genes were tandemly integrated into the mouse genome, supporting the high susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2. In the developed model, immunization with viral antigen or injection of plasma from immunized mice prevented body weight loss and lethality due to infection with SARS-CoV-2. These results indicate that a highly susceptible model of SARS-CoV-2 infection in CAG-hACE2 mice via the intratracheal tract is suitable for evaluating vaccines and therapeutic medicines.
Healthdocwirenews.com

Understanding the facilitators and barriers of stroke survivors' adherence to recovery-oriented self-practice: a thematic synthesis

Disabil Rehabil. 2021 Aug 30:1-12. doi: 10.1080/09638288.2021.1968512. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: Stroke survivors receive considerable rehabilitation efforts as inpatients, but one-on-one therapy decreases after discharge. The gap between the amount of required therapy and the lack of its availability in this phase of care may be partly overcome by self-practice. However, patient’s adherence to prescribed programs is often low. While single studies have examined factors affecting adherence in this specific case, they have not been reviewed and synthesised previously.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

The histone methyltransferase Ezh2 restrains macrophage inflammatory responses

FASEB J. 2021 Oct;35(10):e21843. doi: 10.1096/fj.202100044RRR. Robust inflammatory responses are critical to survival following respiratory infection, with current attention focused on the clinical consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic. Epigenetic factors are increasingly recognized as important determinants of immune responses, and EZH2 is a prominent target due to the availability of highly specific and efficacious antagonists. However, very little is known about the role of EZH2 in the myeloid lineage. Here, we show EZH2 acts in macrophages to limit inflammatory responses to activation, and in neutrophils for chemotaxis. Selective genetic deletion in macrophages results in a remarkable gain in protection from infection with the prevalent lung pathogen, pneumococcus. In contrast, neutrophils lacking EZH2 showed impaired mobility in response to chemotactic signals, and resulted in increased susceptibility to pneumococcus. In summary, EZH2 shows complex, and divergent roles in different myeloid lineages, likely contributing to the earlier conflicting reports. Compounds targeting EZH2 are likely to impair mucosal immunity; however, they may prove useful for conditions driven by pulmonary neutrophil influx, such as adult respiratory distress syndrome.
ChemistryNature.com

Benzene rings broken for chemical synthesis

Benzene rings are almost unbreakable in typical reaction conditions. Chemistry has now been developed that selectively breaks these rings open, highlighting their potential as building blocks for making open-chain molecules. Mark R. Crimmin is in the Department of Chemistry, Molecular Sciences Research Hub, Imperial College London, London W12 0BZ, UK.
HealthNeuroscience News

Neuroactive Steroids May Induce Prolonged Antidepressant Effects by Altering Brain States

Summary: Allopregnanolone, a neuroactive steroid used in the treatment of postpartum depression, alters neural communication in the basolateral amygdala, an area of the brain associated with emotion and mood regulation. The drug may alter the network associated with chronic stress, which may explain its persistent antidepressant effect. Source: Tufts University.
Scienceneurology.org

Transcriptome and Function of Novel Immunosuppressive Autoreactive Invariant Natural Killer T Cells That Are Absent in Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

Background and Objective The aim of this study was to determine whether natural killer T (NKT) cells, including invariant (i) NKT cells, have clinical value in preventing the progression of multiple sclerosis (MS) by examining the mechanisms by which a distinct self-peptide induces a novel, protective invariant natural killer T cell (iNKT cell) subset.
ScienceNature.com

Rational design of heterodimeric receptors capable of activating target signaling molecules

Intracellular signal transduction is regulated by a variety of transmembrane receptors. Many researchers have aimed to arbitrarily regulate the intracellular signaling and subsequent cell fate with artificial receptors, of which the ligand recognition and signaling properties could be artificially designed. Although several architectures of homodimeric artificial receptors have been reported, engineering of heterodimeric receptors, which are abundant among natural receptors, have yet to be thoroughly investigated. In this study, we rationally design artificial heterodimeric receptors for activating target signaling molecules. We locate a tyrosine motif on an engineered tyrosine kinase domain, which is further connected to a small molecule-responsive heterodimeric module, attaining a pair of heterodimeric receptors with different tyrosine motifs within the pair. The resultant heterodimeric receptors successfully activate target signaling molecules and even control cell proliferation levels according to the properties of tyrosine motifs connected. Thus, our heterodimeric receptors may open a new era of tailor-made designer receptors, which could be useful for cell therapy against intractable diseases.
ScienceScience Now

Ultrapotent antibodies against diverse and highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants

Science, abh1766, this issue p. eabh1766, abh1139, this issue p. 818. Worldwide appearance of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants of concern (VOCs) with increased transmissibility and resistance to therapeutic antibodies necessitates the discovery of broadly reactive antibodies. We isolated receptor binding domain (RBD) targeting antibodies that potently neutralize 23 variants, including the B.1.1.7, B.1.351, P.1, B.1.429, B.1.526, and B.1.617 VOCs. Structural and functional studies revealed the molecular basis for antibody binding and showed that antibody combinations reduce the generation of escape mutants, suggesting a potential means to mitigate development of therapeutic resistance.
ScienceNature.com

The landscape of alternative polyadenylation in single cells of the developing mouse embryo

3′ untranslated regions (3′ UTRs) post-transcriptionally regulate mRNA stability, localization, and translation rate. While 3′-UTR isoforms have been globally quantified in limited cell types using bulk measurements, their differential usage among cell types during mammalian development remains poorly characterized. In this study, we examine a dataset comprising ~2 million nuclei spanning E9.5–E13.5 of mouse embryonic development to quantify transcriptome-wide changes in alternative polyadenylation (APA). We observe a global lengthening of 3′ UTRs across embryonic stages in all cell types, although we detect shorter 3′ UTRs in hematopoietic lineages and longer 3′ UTRs in neuronal cell types within each stage. An analysis of RNA-binding protein (RBP) dynamics identifies ELAV-like family members, which are concomitantly induced in neuronal lineages and developmental stages experiencing 3′-UTR lengthening, as putative regulators of APA. By measuring 3′-UTR isoforms in an expansive single cell dataset, our work provides a transcriptome-wide and organism-wide map of the dynamic landscape of alternative polyadenylation during mammalian organogenesis.
Scienceajmc.com

Meta-Analysis Highlights Promising Efficacy, Safety of Approved CAR T-Cell Products

Researchers found the 3 treatments—axicabtagene ciloleucel, tisagenlecleucel, and lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel)—showed promising efficacy and safety results across histological types, although they noted a need for more real-world data to validate the efficacy of liso-cel. With multiple chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell treatments on the market, researchers have begun collecting real-world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy