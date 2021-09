TROY, Ala. – Troy is set to kick off its 2021 campaign when it hosts the Troy invitational with their very first matchup in school history against Ole Miss on Friday, August 27 at 6.pm, and The University of Alabama at Birmingham on Sunday, August 29 at 2 p.m. It will be the first time Troy begins their season with non-conference play in two years, as the 2020 season was conference only due to the Coivd-19 pandemic.