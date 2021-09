Right now, you’re reading a recruiting article that we opened up and started in early August. Turns out, the run of season preview things for soccer and volleyball pushed this to the backburner for a while. That’s okay, we’re here to talk about two Class of 2023 prospects that picked up offers from Marquette men’s basketball in early August. These guys aren’t eligible to sign letters of intent for over a year, so we’re a long, long ways off from either young man making a decision anyway.