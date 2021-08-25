Plandemic Series: Fact Checkers, Consider The Sources Of Your Information

Yesterday Facebook announced that it had taken action against the ‘disinformation dozen’. This announcement comes one month after the White House singled out twelve people and argued that they were responsible for 65% of misinformation regarding the Coronavirus. Vice President of Content Policy at Facebook, Monica Bickert said that the social media company had “imposed penalties on nearly two dozen additional pages, groups or accounts linked to these 12 people” and “applied penalties to some of their website domains.”