Is your child ready to go back to school? Did they suffer some learning loss during the pandemic? Help your child get ready and up to speed with screen-free, Teach My Learning Kits. The kits contain simple tools to help parents, grandparents and caregivers teach their little ones all of the basics. From first words, the alphabet, reading and spelling to counting, numbers to 100, early math and the time, your mini scholar can master it all in just 20 minutes a day.