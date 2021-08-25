Cancel
Wawa offering 10 lucky people chance to win limited-edition first-ever sneaker

6abc Action News
 5 days ago

Wawa is stepping up its game from coffee to hoagies to now sneakers.

The Delaware County, Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain is teaming up with the Philadelphia-based shoe designer Garrixon to release a limited-edition sneaker.

These red-and-white kicks feature the flying-goose pattern and the words "Wawa Run" on the side.

But the shoes are only available to 10 fans through a social media giveaway.

"At Wawa, we pride ourselves on fueling the day of so many customers throughout the markets we serve. This fun giveaway provides one additional way to bring happiness to customers who want to make a #WawaRun in style," said Todd Miller, senior director of brand strategy and experience at Wawa. "We know how excited customers get about the chance to win Wawa gear, and we hope this is a fun summer contest that our communities love!"

For a chance to win, visit the Wawa Instagram page from Tuesday, August 24 through Monday, August 30.

RELATED: Here's how you can join the fun as Wawa travels back to 1980-something with 'The Goldbergs'

