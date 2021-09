Wright Bowl II won’t happen because Cross High School is in COVID-19 protocol, but Timberland High School has an opponent lined up for Sept. 3. The Wolves, who were slated to take on Cross and their coach's first cousin on Friday, travel to Manning High School for their second game after cruising past St. John’s, 30-12, in their season-opening game on Aug. 27. Coach Greg Wright’s team started a new campaign on the right foot on Johns Island.