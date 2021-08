With about 30 days to go until the opening of the fair, the State Fair of Texas publicized its latest COVID-19 health and safety guidelines this week. The 2021 State Fair opens Sept. 24 and runs until Oct. 17. The health and safety guidance will be familiar from the past year, including wearing a mask, keeping a safe distance from others, and using hand sanitizer or wash your hands frequently, and staying home if you’re sick or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.