Jerome “Jerry” Randall 1940 - 2021

Jerome “Jerry” Randall, 80, peacefully passed away at his home on August 22, 2021 surrounded by family after a brief courageous battle with cancer. On November 11, 1940, Jerry was born to Adeline (Feldt) and Archie Randall in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. After graduating from Grand Rapids High School in 1960, Jerry served three years in the U.S. Army in Alaska. He married his high school sweetheart Gayle Bengston on June 25, 1962 at Fort Richardson, Alaska. After discharge from the Army, Jerry & Gayle returned to Grand Rapids where he worked as a millwright at Blandin Paper Company for 33 years. In retirement, he worked as a paper mill tour guide and at the Blandin Foundation.