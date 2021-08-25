Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Eight Longhorns Student-Athletes Sign NIL Deal With Texas-Ex-Run Company

By Matt Galatzan
Posted by 
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 6 days ago

Eight Texas student-athletes across three sports have signed NIL deals with CoachTube, a platform for prospective athletes to learn from some of the most notable names in coaching, LonghornsCountry.com has learned.

Those Longhorns athletes, including football players Keondre Coburn, Xavier Worthy, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Ayodele Adeoye, and Junior Angilau will be part of a new program on the platform, in which they will be teaching courses of their own.

“Bigger, more talented guys were always showing me new things to improve my game when I was younger," Texas defensive tackle Keondre Coburn said of the opportunity. "Now I’m able to do the same for others in that position through CoachTube. It’s a perfect way to build my brand using what I know."

Men's basketball players Tre Mitchell and Andrew Jones, as well as track and field star Obrien Wasome, have also signed with CoachTube.

The founder and CEO of CoachTube, Wade Floyd, is a University of Texas graduate and has already signed stars from other major college sports programs such as Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Miami, and is now adding Texas to that list.

“The goal is to be the No. 1 revenue source for student-athletes,” said Floyd. “We built CoachTube to empower coaches and athletes to succeed, not exploit their brand for profit. I can't think of a better way for athletes to make money off their name, image, and likeness than to teach what they love to those who look up to them.”

Like the other instructors in the program, the employed student-athletes will have full creative control over managing their content and customers and exactly how their name, image, and likeness are used.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BQh6l_0bbypvR100

The athletes will also set prices for both individual and group lessons, as well as course bundles, which can include training manuals, quizzes, and 1-on-1 sessions in addition to videos.

“Once NCAA changed the rules for student-athletes, I knew I wanted to give my knowledge to the kids who look up to me,” said Longhorns Freshman Ja'Tavion Sanders. “Thanks to CoachTube, now I can show them how I perfect my craft on a daily basis.”

CoachTube will act as a support team to those athletes, while footing the initial cost for producing high-quality video lessons, and will allow the athletes to retain ownership of instructional content in exchange for collecting a fee for anything sold on its platform.

With over 1,300 coaches and notable athletes that have produced nearly 5,000 video courses covering 50+ sports, including everything from football and basketball to e-sports, CoachTube was founded in 2015 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
429
Followers
708
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Texas#Football#Nil#Longhornscountry Com#Clemson#The Longhorns Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
Related
MLBPosted by
LonghornCountry

Longhorns Defensive Depth Chart: Who Won The Starting Nod?

Texas takes on the likes of No. 23 Louisiana at home on Saturday, September 4. Steve Sarkisian officially ended all rumors when he announced that sophomore quarterback Hudson Card would be the starter when the team took the field. Offense wins games, defense wins championships, right? For Texas, maybe Pete...
Louisiana StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Who's In and Who's Out? Texas Injury Report Vs Louisiana

Texas Longhorn's Injury Report For Matchup Against Louisiana. The Texas Longhorns are in the home stretch for preparation for Saturday's season-opener against No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette, but the team will be without a few players for the game. During his first game-week press conference of the season on Monday, Texas head...
NFLPosted by
LonghornCountry

Calling Card: Texas Picks New QB, But Is He "The Guy"?

Steve Sarkisian won't confirm it until the first snap on Saturday. It doesn't matter — Texas fans already know the outcome. Casey Thompson had his shot. Maybe he'll grab it again. For now, the call goes to Hudson Card — Texas' new quarterback and the heir apparent to Sam Ehlinger on the Forty Acres.
Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Elite Longhorns EDGE Target Omari Abor Names Top-5 Finalists

The Longhorns have found themselves amongst the finalists for an elite defensive line prospect from the state of Texas, in Duncanville (TX) strongside defensive end, Omari Abor. On Friday, Abor announced his top-5 finalists on his social media accounts listing the Longhorns alongside four other elite blue-blood programs. Abor also...
Texas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

WATCH: Elite Texas Target Evan Stewart Shines In 2021 Debut

WATCH: Elite Texas Target Evan Stewart Explosive In 2021 Debut. Liberty (Frisco, receiver Evan Stewart, a former Texas commit, has improved substantially over the past few months. On Thursday, Stewart started strong with a 58-yard catch in a 50-49 win for Liberty. Since de-committing in March, the speedster’s stock has...
Austin, TXPosted by
LonghornCountry

Still Undecided? Sarkisian Updates Longhorns QB 1 Race

The funny thing with sources is that anyone can say anything and make it seem true. Only when the words come from horse's mouth is it official. Steve Sarkisian made sure the "source crowd" remained quiet for another day. According to initial reports Wednesday, multiple sources stated that Sarkisian was...
NFLPosted by
LonghornCountry

Longhorns Offensive Depth Chart Set, With One Exception

The Texas Longhorns are just days away from their first season opener against Lousiana on September 4 under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, and with that, multiple positions on offense appear to be set, per Horns247's Chip Brown. With such a high amount of turnover, including at some of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy