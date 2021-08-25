Even Stevens’ Christy Carlson Romano Admits to Once Being Jealous of Shia LaBeouf’s Success

Being a child star plays out differently for everyone. For some stars who grew up on Nickelodeon, the Disney Channel, or in films, they enter a quiet life of obscurity with padded pockets. For others, they struggle to break out of the roles they once played. Some child stars go on to find huge success as adults and some, well, don't. For Christy Carlson Romano, who starred as Ren Stevens on the Disney Channel's Even Stevens, as well as Kim Possible in the show of the same name, she had a rocky road out of her teen roles and into adulthood where she is now. And she's not shy about discussing it.