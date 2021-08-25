Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Even Stevens’ Christy Carlson Romano Admits to Once Being Jealous of Shia LaBeouf’s Success

wvli927.com
 6 days ago

Christy Carlson Romano doesn’t feel like things have turned out so even stevens for her and former co-star Shia LaBeouf. In fact, the 37-year-old actress confessed that she was…

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Labeouf
Person
Shia Labeouf
Person
Christy Carlson Romano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jealous
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Christy Carlson Romano reveals how she 'lost millions of dollars' on 'crazy purchases' including a psychic, G-Wagon and very 'extravagant life'

Christy Carlson Romano revealed how she spent 'millions of dollars' in a new YouTube video, titled How I Lost All My Money, uploaded on Tuesday. While speaking about her poor financial choices in her late teens and early twenties, the actress, 37, outlined how she 'blew all' her 'Disney money' on 'crazy purchases.'
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Even Stevens' Christy Carlson Romano Reveals She "Made and Lost Millions" After Disney Career

Watch: Christy Carlson Romano Felt "Salty" Over Shia LaBeouf’s Success. Christy Carlson Romano is sharing the financial wisdom she could have used as a young star. In a YouTube video titled "How I Lost All My Money," the Disney alum pulled back the curtain on how she ended up spending much of her fortune after her teenage success. "I will take you on a journey to my path of financial fluency," she said, "and how I made and lost millions of dollars."
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Disney Channel’s Christy Carlson Romano Breaks Down in Tears Reflecting on Her Career

Watch: Christy Carlson Romano on Past Struggles with Alcohol & Depression. Christy Carlson Romano is sending a tearful message to her younger self. In a video uploaded to her TikTok captioned, "Let the healing begin," the Even Stevens alum envisioned what it would be like having a conversation with her 16-year-old self about the fate of her future. After her childhood self—which would be around the time she starred on the Disney Channel—asks if they're "totally rich + famous," she responded with writing, "No. We're mostly doing online content, but we're happy." Further reassuring that her happy place in life was destined, she tearfully added, "Everything that happened lead [sic] us to where we meant to be."
CelebritiesInside the Magic

Disney Channel Star Reveals “Why I Don’t Talk To Shia LaBeouf”

One relationship that we already knew was rocky from the start is between Shia LeBeouf and Christy Carlson Romano. The pair played Ren and Louis on-screen on Even Stevens with fantastic brother-sister chemistry that had real-life viewers wondering if they were actually siblings. But behind the scenes, things were different....
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Former Disney Channel Star Christy Carlson Romano Explains Why She Doesn’t Talk to Shia LaBeouf Anymore (Video)

It’s a question that just about every actor faces after working on a beloved show with other beloved actors: “Do you still talk to them?” In Christy Carlson Romano’s case, that question is generally being asked about her former “Even Stevens” co-star, Shia LaBeouf. And, in a new video, Romano is setting the record straight on why she’s not still in touch with him.
CelebritiesThe Sanford Herald

Christy Carlson Romano: I never knew how much money I was making

Christy Carlson Romano wasn't told how much money she was making as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress started working for Disney when she was just 16 - but at the time, she wasn't aware of how much money she was earning and she wasn't given any advice about how to invest it, either.
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

'Kim Possible' Star Christy Carlson Romano Revealed How She Lost Her Disney Money

Being a child star plays out differently for everyone. For some stars who grew up on Nickelodeon, the Disney Channel, or in films, they enter a quiet life of obscurity with padded pockets. For others, they struggle to break out of the roles they once played. Some child stars go on to find huge success as adults and some, well, don't. For Christy Carlson Romano, who starred as Ren Stevens on the Disney Channel's Even Stevens, as well as Kim Possible in the show of the same name, she had a rocky road out of her teen roles and into adulthood where she is now. And she's not shy about discussing it.
CelebritiesInside the Magic

Disney Star Admits “I Could Have Said No More” Years Later

If you ever wanted to know what it is like to be a Disney Channel star, Disney veteran Christy Carlson Romano is spilling all the tea. We have heard other Disney Channel celebrities speak about what it was like to grow up under the Disney spotlight. Actors like Selena Gomez, Shia LaBeouf, Demi Lovato, and Miley Cyrus have all discussed the hardships they faced because of their role with the company in the past.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesNME

US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...
CelebritiesCleveland News - Fox 8

Soap star Jay Pickett dies while filming movie scene

(WJW) — Soap opera actor Jay Pickett, 60, passed away while filming a movie Friday. According to Travis Mills, director of the film, “Treasure Valley,” it happened while the crew was on location preparing to film a scene. “There is no official explanation for the cause of his death but...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU star mourns heartbreaking death of close friend

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T has been left devastated following the tragic death of a close friend. The rapper-turned-actor was crushed after learning of the passing of writer and producer Joseph Taheim Bryan, who was fatally shot on Thursday. The two had recently worked together on an action film titled Equal Standard.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Fans Are Sad Robin Roberts Is Leaving 'GMA' — but She'll Be Back! Here's the Scoop

The hosts of Good Morning America (GMA) are beloved cultural staples, and it's always devastating for fans when they decide to part ways with ABC. Anchor Robin Roberts has previously taken a leave of absence from the show for health-related issues, but it appears that she's once more leaving the production. After posting a sweet goodbye message to Instagram, fans want to know: Why did Robin Roberts leave GMA?

Comments / 0

Community Policy