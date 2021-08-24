AltaVita Assisted Living senior residences honor the spirit within! Your search for a supportive senior assisted community in Longmont is over when you visit AltaVita, where the lifestyle is respectful of seniors and the aging process. All AltaVita services are tailored to each individual and their needs. Residents enjoy exceptional dining, housekeeping and care services. A bistro, ice cream parlor, fitness center and hair salon let you live a complete life without having to travel all over town. Fresh air is therapeutic, and AltaVita’s outdoor features include a bocce ball court, waterfall, and dining area. These senior residences are family oriented with your loved ones in mind. The communities are locally owned and conveniently located with easy access anywhere along the Front Range.