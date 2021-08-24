What happens when you have to go to court for speeding while on a driver's permit?

When you are ticketed and convicted of violating the restrictions of a GDL license, often the Secretary of State's office will refer you back for a driver assessment reexamination. You could also see your potential license or ability to get that full-privilege license suspended for up to a year. And if your permit was indeed a Class I permit, a licensed driver over the age of 21 was or should have been with you, too (you don't specify that but, if you were unsupervised, that can easily count against you in court as well). You might want to retain an attorney to negotiate on your behalf. Hopefully you can catch a break and plead to a civil infraction that does not abstract to your driving record and carries no points, like impeding traffic. Best of luck.