Patience, Persistence Pay Off in Arson Case

At the time, it seemed like just another car fire — not that such an occurrence is commonplace in town. San Marino’s Engine 91 had been dispatched to a report of a vehicle fire at the intersection of Granada Avenue and Huntington Drive on Dec. 1, 2020, at 4:41 a.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck “fully involved,” as the firefighting lexicon goes, with flames encroaching on several Granada Avenue homes. After several minutes, they were able to extinguish the blaze.