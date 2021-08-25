Tsu Surf Unleashes "Until Further Notice"

Belly took a bit of a break from the rap game for a few years. The Canadian rapper revealed in an emotional post that he had been working through some personal issues but thankfully, he capped off the note with the announcement of new music on the way. In the past few months, he's unveiled a slew of singles that led to the arrival of See You Next Wednesday. The rapper's new album boasts appearances from The Weeknd, Nas, Young Thug, and others but, he also came through with a moody banger alongside Nav. The two take inspiration from Requiem For A Dream for their song, "Requiem" which appears to also includes additional vocals from The Weeknd.