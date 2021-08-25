Mud Hens widen Triple-A East Midwest Division lead, shut out Saints

The Toledo Mud Hens began a head-to-head battle for first place on Tuesday at Fifth Third Field, opening their six-game series against second-place St. Paul with a 2-0 victory.

Toledo entered the series against the Saints, the Triple-A East Midwest Division affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, with a half-game lead. Thanks to the shutout, the Mud Hens (54-42) extended their first-place margin to 1½ games, with third-place Omaha two games back.

The Mud Hens now have the fifth-best record in Triple-A East.

“It's always good, but you don't look at [the standings] until the last day of the season,” Mud Hens manager Tom Prince said. “We just keep moving forward. They've done a nice job of playing one game at a time, and that's kind of what [Detroit Tigers manager] AJ [Hinch] talks about up there: ‘Win tonight, don't worry about tomorrow or what happened last night.’”

St. Paul (53-44) jumped Omaha in the standings over the weekend after going 13-6 to start the month of August. The Saints retained their position Tuesday after Omaha split a doubleheader with Iowa.

What happened: Eric Haase homered to center field in the first inning. With Riley Greene on first base, Haase’s first home run as a Mud Hen — he played five games with Toledo at the start of the season — traveled an estimated 438 feet.

After a leadoff triple from Jacob Robson, Toledo loaded the bases in the third inning on back-to-back walks to Haase and Spencer Torkelson. The Mud Hens failed to score, however, and left the bases loaded.

Former Mud Hens and current Saints starter Beau Burrows gave up the homer to Haase, his only runs allowed in four innings of work. Burrows (2-2) walked four and struck out four.

Mud Hens starter Matthew Boyd held the Saints to one hit, a leadoff single from Jose Miranda, before retiring the next 13 batters he faced. The left-handed pitcher didn’t allow a walk, and he struck out six across 4⅓ innings.

The 30-year-old threw 56 pitches, 39 for strikes, in his third appearance in a major-league rehab assignment with the Mud Hens.

Mud Hens relievers Will Vest, Locke St. John, and Bryan Garcia combined to allow three hits in 4⅔ shutout innings. St. John (4-0) picked up the win, and Garcia was credited with his first save of the season.

Game MVP: Boyd had a stretch of five straight strikeouts across the first, second and third innings.

He said it: “It's awesome. We've been playing really good baseball here,” Garcia said. “I've enjoyed watching how these guys hit, man. It's probably the best, not to knock anything I've ever been on, but it's one of the funnest lineups to watch. A lot of power, a lot of people run the bases well.”

Make a note of it: Tuesday’s win was the first time this season the Mud Hens matched up with the Saints. Under the reconfiguration of the minor league system, the Minnesota Twins named St. Paul, previously an independent league team, as their Triple-A affiliate.

Twins outfielder Byron Buxton continued a major-league rehab assignment with the Saints on Tuesday. He was placed on the 10-day injured list with a hand injury retroactive to June 22.

Comings and goings: Boyd started his third rehab assignment after being placed on the 60-day IL (triceps). Outfielder Akil Baddoo was activated off the 10-day IL on Monday. He went 1-for-4 with a double.

Haase joined Boyd on a rehab assignment Tuesday. The Tigers rookie catcher landed on the 10-day IL with an abdomen strain retroactive to Aug. 19.

Catcher Jon Rosoff was assigned to Double-A Erie, and Renato Nunez was outrighted to Toledo after being unclaimed on waivers. Nunez was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Sunday.

A look ahead: Toledo and St. Paul continue their six-game series Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. Ricardo Pinto (8-1) is set to take the mound against Joe Ryan.



Ryan, the Twins’ No. 6 prospect, was recently traded to the organization in a package that sent Nelson Cruz to the Tampa Bay Rays. The 25-year-old recently pitched for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics and debuted for the Saints on Aug. 10.

Pinto is tied with Drew Hutchison for the most wins for Mud Hens pitchers this season. In 10 starts and 11 appearances, he has a 3.97 earned run average in 59 innings pitched.