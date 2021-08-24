Cancel
Health

New remote system monitors seniors' health from a distance

By Melissa Krull
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new technology known as the Vios Monitoring System is helping staff at Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center to observe vital signs of multiple patients at once and track changes in those signs over time. “If you do a traditional set of vital signs, you get a snapshot,” said Bishop...

