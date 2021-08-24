New remote system monitors seniors' health from a distance

Plus, Twitter introduces a new tool, and a secret terrorist watchlist with 1.9 million records appears online. In a bulletin posted on its site, healthcare facility network Memorial Health System, based in West Virginia and Ohio, said it was beginning the process of recovery and restoration after being hit with a ransomware attack earlier in the week. The network reported on Sunday that it experienced an “information technology security incident” that caused it to suspend all online access across its 64 clinics, including hospitals Marietta Memorial, Selby General, and Sistersville General. Surgeries have been canceled, ambulances have been diverted, and clinic staff have had to work with paper charts. But on Wednesday, the network announced it had reached a “negotiated solution,” and that it is “beginning the process that will restore operations as quickly and as safely as possible.”