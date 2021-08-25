Toms River East eliminated from Little League World Series
The “Jersey Boys” couldn’t muster one more comeback at the Little League World Series. Despite a solid pitching performance from Joey DiMeo, Toms River East — which staved off elimination in both the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament and World Series with come-from-behind, late-game heroics — couldn’t spark a meaningful offensive effort and lost 2-1 Tuesday to the team from Abilene, Texas, 2-1, ending their bid in Williamsport, Pa.talesbuzz.com
Comments / 0