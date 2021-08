DeKALB, Texas — For many residents throughout Bowie County, the late Andie Martin could connect with her heart every bit as much as she could connect with her pen. For members of the Marvin Pynes School Committee, this former Bowie County Life writer's eloquent feature stories were just as cherishable as she was. And in her honor, many of them gathered Saturday at the DeKalb Middle School, the former site of the Marvin Pynes School, to pay a special tribute to Martin, who passed away in October of 2018.