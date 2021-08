As much as I hate to borrow an adage from our rivals in Green and Yellow, Mr. Rodgers said it best “R-E-L-A-X”. Guys and gals, it’s Week 1 — of the preseason — there will be mistakes (and there were mistakes aplenty). The talking heads and some in Vikings land will tell you the sky is falling. I saw someone on Twitter suggesting our season was over because we have no depth behind Tyler Conklin. The boys in purple have given us plenty of reasons in the past to be pessimistic, but let’s take a collective breath. Look at some of the positives and refocus on some real things we can take away from the remaining games on the schedule.