August 20th is National Radio Day. Radio. The only full time job that I've ever had. I discovered I was good at it back in high school and the journey has led me here to where I am today. In honor of National Radio Day, I thought that I would let you in on a few secrets of radio life. Let you peek behind the curtain a bit. Our bosses don't need to worry, I'm not revealing any trade secrets, but if you want to know what the life of a DJ is like, well, here you go!