I’m so excited for this week’s episode because I had the opportunity to interview a brilliant and knowledgeable gal that I’ve known in the online space for over a year now. Scout Sobel is the founder of Scout’s Agency, and they’ve been the source of many of the amazing guests you’ve heard on my show. Scout has a long journey with mental health, and I’m so thankful that she’s talking about the mental aspects of entrepreneurship and tips for self care. You can check out her new book here!