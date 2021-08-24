Covid 19 stress leads to more alcohol abuse
At the onset of Covid 19, alcohol sales skyrocketed across the country. In the third week of March 2020, sales of alcohol increased by 55% with online increasing by 243%. According to The National Library of Medicine, 60% of those surveyed reported an increase in daily drinking. We at Narconon have also observed an increase in career professionals who drank more heavily after losing their careers due to local and government shutdowns.www.overtoncountynews.com
