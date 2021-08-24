Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Covid 19 stress leads to more alcohol abuse

Overton County News
 7 days ago

At the onset of Covid 19, alcohol sales skyrocketed across the country. In the third week of March 2020, sales of alcohol increased by 55% with online increasing by 243%. According to The National Library of Medicine, 60% of those surveyed reported an increase in daily drinking. We at Narconon have also observed an increase in career professionals who drank more heavily after losing their careers due to local and government shutdowns.

www.overtoncountynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Abuse#Stress#Alcoholics#Food Drink#Beverages#Narconon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Mental HealthPosted by
Benzinga

Can Marijuana Worsen A Mental Illness?

This article by Maria Loreto was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Studies show a connection between mental illness and marijuana use, but it’s one that’s complex. The use of marijuana has many scientifically proven health benefits. These can be as simple as helping users...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Pfizer-BioNTech SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is associated with an increased risk of myocarditis

Ridgewood NJ, the Pfizer-BioNTech SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is associated with an increased risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle), but infection with the virus is associated with a much greater risk of the condition, according to a real-world case-control study published on August 25 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Researchers analyzed the health records of more than 2 million people who are members of the Clalit Health Services (CHS), the largest healthcare organization in Israel. Vaccination was associated with a 3-fold increase in the risk of myocarditis (risk ratio [RR], 3.24, 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.55-12.44), as well as several other conditions including swollen lymph nodes (RR, 2.43; 95% CI, 2.05 to 2.78), appendicitis (RR, 1.40; 95% CI, 1.02 to 2.01), and herpes zoster infection (RR, 1.43; 95% CI, 1.20 to 1.73).
Mental HealthThrive Global

The Evolution Of Drug and Alcohol Addiction Recovery

After co-founding a nonprofit long-term recovery solution in Los Angeles, I have been reflecting on the changes in the recovery community since opening our doors in July of 2016. Although we’ve seen much about medically assisted treatment (“MAT”), harm reduction modalities and 30/60/90 day clinical treatment modalities to help those seeking recovery in the press, at the same time overdose deaths have skyrocketed to over 93,000 in 2020 – an over 30% increase from years past. MAT, harm reduction and 30/60/90 day treatment make up an overwhelming percentage of what is publicly and privately funded in the U.S. and also what is covered by private insurance.
Public HealthNewsday

COVID's impact on substance abuse

The substance abuse epidemic is relentless, lethal and pitiless, as evidenced by the six Long Islanders who died this month after police say they overdosed from what they suspect was fentanyl-laced cocaine. This tragedy brushes aside arbitrary definitions of status, ethnicity, or hometown. And it’s about to get worse. The...
Healththekatynews.com

Mainstream Advantages of Medical Detox at Rehab

As time passes, the proportion of people being dependent on specific medications or liquor is expanding across the world. Out of which, just a modest number will enlist in a particular detox program and restoration community for complete recovery from drug reliance. Notwithstanding the significant advantage of fighting the reliance,...
KidsPosted by
Fox News

Experts warn of mental health 'epidemic' for kids amid delta variant fears

Seventeen-year-old Amy Cerna Sanchez loved playing soccer. However, her world came to a screeching halt last year when she says her refuge was ripped away from her. "Being locked up in the house was a little bit difficult since I was already struggling with both my anxiety and depression. So it kind of just went downhill from there," Cerna Sanchez said.
Alexander City, ALWSFA

COVID stress weighs on Russell Medical Center staff

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) -A free lunch this week for the entire staff at Russell Medical Center in Alexander City could not have come at a better time. “Want some Chick-Fil-A sauce with it?” one server asked during the staff feeding. Russell Medical Center radiologist Dr. Mathieu Nader was more...
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Should You Try Ketamine Therapy?

Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic that is thought to improve the brain's neuroplasticity and was legalized for therapeutic benefits. Ketamine has also been found effective in combating treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, and anxiety. Ketamine is not 100 percent effective and is usually rather expensive (at least several hundred dollars a "session").
Public Healthuci.edu

Long COVID: Patient invalidation breeds mistrust, causes trauma

While some patients were fortunate to see providers who listened and were curious about their experience with long-haul COVID, Pinto says, others report being disbelieved, dismissed and endured medical gaslighting by their providers. [Read ‘People are suffering and they are losing hope’]. The latter group has disengaged from care. “We...
Twin Falls, IDkmvt

Shot-shaming leading to added stress for some

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “I’ve been told I shouldn’t be allowed to get any medical help if I get hurt or get sick,” said Magic Valley resident Ame Spriggs. “I’ve been told that I’m just selfish and I only care about myself, and I’m willing to kill others.”. Spriggs...
Posted by
Sheeraz Qurban

How COVID-19 has affected The Mental Health of People in USA

COVID-19 has adversely affected The Mental Health of People in USA. The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the daily lives of people world over regardless of age or nationality. Till date, more than 4 million people have succumbed to the virus. Collectively, it has affected economies, social lives, education, tourism ,etc. which has caused changes in daily life worldwide. While on individual level it has severely affected our mental health, particularly in the United States where 55% of women and 38% of men say that their mental health is negatively affected by the pandemic. People are worried about getting infected by the virus, employments and businesses, childcare and health along with shocking loss of their loved ones, family and friends. Despite facing several mental health issues , they are not getting help for their mental wellbeing.
Health Serviceshannapub.com

Trinity dealing with stress of COVID

Trinity Medical continues to deal with COVID-19 in and out of the hospital. Trinity Medical DEO Nekeisha Smith said there are five COVID patients in the hospital presently, and the emergency room is still receiving 40 or more patients a day. Smith said Trinity Medical has had 10 or more...
Mental Healthrestorationnewsmedia.com

Colleges work to combat alcohol, drug misuse

Back to school looks different this year, and most college students are returning to on-campus learning. Post pandemic, there will likely be certain restrictions are some college campuses, but adjusting to a new normal will not be easy. However, colleges are taking more steps and measures to protect students’ health and well-being. Especially now, students and college administrators need to understand the risks associated with drug and alcohol use.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

COVID-19 Leads to Chronic Pain as a Long-Term Symptom

COVID-19 can be a devastating disease, and we have yet to fully understand the complete impact of COVID-19. Besides the disease itself, many recovering patients face long-lasting symptoms after the infections. Long-term effects can also extend to mental health, including depression, confusion, disorganization, anger problems, and PTSD. According to UW...

Comments / 0

Community Policy