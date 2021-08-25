City of Alton - Committee of the Whole Meeting August 23rd, 2021

View more in
Alton, IL
Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.
Politics|The Post and Courier
Meeting Notices - Building Committee Meeting - August 31
The St. John's Fire District Commission will hold their Building Committee Meeting on August 31, 2021. This meeting will be held remotely and it starts at 10:30 AM. For more details email hr@stjfd.org or visit our Facebook page at St. Johns Fire District. Please post this in the newspaper to help us meet our FIOA requirements. Thank you. AD# 1957838.
Saint Louis, MO|Posted byRiverBender.com
Mayor Tishaura O. Jones Mayor Jones Tours 9-1-1 Facility, Meets With Dispatchers, And Outlines Plans To Improve Reliability And Response
ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones toured the 9-1-1 dispatch center in Downtown St. Louis to meet with 9-1-1 dispatchers and give an update to press on the administration’s efforts to streamline and improve the city’s current system. Mayor Jones met with experienced 9-1-1 supervisors and dispatchers to learn more about their work, and sat down with a dispatcher to listen in on calls coming into the facility. “St. Louisans deserve a 9-1-1 system that makes them feel safe Continue Reading
Las Cruces, NM|las-cruces.org
No City Council Meeting or Work Session on August 30
The Las Cruces City Council will not convene Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 for either a regular meeting or a work session. The Council is not scheduled to gather because it will be the fifth Monday in August. City Council usually meets the first and third Monday of every month, with work sessions conducted on the second and fourth Monday.
Reading, PA|bctv.org
City of Reading Committee of the Whole Meeting 8-16-21
The City of Reading City Council and other figures hold their weekly meeting on Monday, August 16, 2021. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
Alton, TX|riograndeguardian.com
Alton leaders not surprised by city’s huge growth
ALTON, Texas – Municipal leaders in Alton say they were not surprised to see new Census data showing huge growth for their city. According to Census 2020, Alton grew by 47.45 percent over the last ten years. During that time its population surpassed that of Mercedes and Donna, making it the 11th largest city in the Rio Grande Valley.
Politics|libertyville.com
August 23rd Plan Commission Meeting
At the applicant's request, the August 23rd Plan Commission meeting regarding the LIBERTY JUNCTION - 1761, 1765, and 1783 N. Milwaukee Avenue. CHILM Libertyville Residential LLC, project will will be continued to September 27th at 7:00 p.m. at the Libertyville Civic Center. To learn more click here.
Politics|kool1027.com
Fairfield County Council Meets on Monday August 23rd
The Fairfield County Council will meet on Monday August 23rd at 6pm inside chambers of the Government Complex on Columbia Road in Winnsboro. Items on their agenda include a public hearing and final reading an ordinance on $1.5 million in supplemental appropriations for capital projects, three first readings of ordinances, and an executive session to receive legal advice on certain matters. Fairfield County council meetings are open to the public and streamed live at the County’s YouTube Channel.
West Sacramento, CA|Sacramento Observer
West Sacramento City Council Meets August 18
The West Sacramento City Council is scheduled to meet Wednesday, August 18 at 7 p.m. Among the issues planned for discussion is a Proclamation Honoring West Sacramento Little League Umpire Joe Ramirez and Consideration of Approval of the Naming of Lennie and Kitty Triboli Park. The agenda can be found here: https://blob.cityofwestsacramento.org/civica/filebank/blobdload.asp?BlobID=18506.
Springfield, IL|Posted byRiverBender.com
Federal Funding for Extended Benefits Ending September 11
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) today announced federal funding under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for extended benefits (EB) will end the week ending September 11, 2021. The remaining federal unemployment programs, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), will expire on September 4, 2021. The Illinois Unemployment Insurance (UI) Continue Reading
Mississippi State|Posted byRiverBender.com
Alternate Office Space In East Gate Plaza Launches The Newest Networking Event East Of The Mississippi: Free Program To Educate And Grow Companies
EAST ALTON - In collaboration with Riverbender.com and community leaders, Alternate Office Space in East Alton is announcing the launch of the newest networking event. It will be known as The Roundtable. Every Thursday, beginning September 9, 2021, East Gate Plaza will host a free networking event that is designed to unite businesses from across the region. The event will begin every Thursday afternoon at 4:00 pm and end at 7:00 pm. There will be educational seminars set up as a breakout Continue Reading
West Frankfort, IL|Posted byRiverBender.com
Jennifer Kesler Earns The Arc Of Illinois' Direct Service Professional Award
WEST FRANKFORT – Jennifer Kesler, a residential manager at Centerstone, was recently honored with The Arc of Illinois’ Direct Services Professional (DSP) Award for her outstanding, dedicated, direct care service and support to persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Nominations were open in early 2021, and Jennifer was selected as one of 10 finalists in March. The winner was announced during 71 st annual The Arc of Illinois’ Convention. The conference was Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MO|Posted byRiverBender.com
St. Louis Area Foodbank Asks Region To Take Action And Raise Awareness Of Hunger In The Bi-state
ST. LOUIS – For Hunger Action Month® this September, the St. Louis Area Foodbank will join with the Feeding America food bank network to raise awareness and inspire action to help people facing the impossible choices of hunger. More than 430,000* people in the Missouri-Illinois bi-state region face hunger— that is 1 out of 6 people in our community. (*Feeding America 'Map the Meal Gap' March 2021) This year’s campaign presents the impossible choices that millions of Americans Continue Reading
Politics|Posted byRiverBender.com
Op-Ed: Rep. Elik's August 2021 Legislative Update
This is my fifth update to the citizens of the 111 th district, as your State Representative. This has been a very busy summer! While the spring legislative session wrapped up on June 1 st , the constituent work in the district continues all year long. I have spent the summer doing legislative tours and meetings with local businesses, non-profits, state agencies, and constituents. To date this year, we have done 110 visits/meetings/tours. We also field phone calls and emails every day from people Continue Reading
Chicago, IL|Posted byRiverBender.com
Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Providing Student Borrowers With Critical Information On Educational Lending Options
CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker signed House Bill 2746, the Know Before You Owe Private Education Loan Act, into law. The legislation aims to provide potential student borrowers with critical information, allowing them to make informed decisions about how to responsibly finance their education. The bipartisan legislation passed unanimously in both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly. “Since the beginning of my administration, I have focused on ensuring our students of all backgrounds Continue Reading
Madison County, IL|Posted byRiverBender.com
Madison County State's Attorney Haine: Governor's New Mask Mandate Executive Order 'Not Criminally Enforceable'
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine issued a statement Friday afternoon about Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's new mask mandate executive order related to COVID-19 and said it is not "criminally enforceable." “This new executive order relies on the same legal foundation as the Governor’s previous executive orders relating to COVID-19,” Haine said. “It remains my legal opinion that such orders are not criminally enforceable. My office is neither Continue Reading
Illinois State|Posted byRiverBender.com
Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation To Protect And Preserve Cultural Communities In Illinois
SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker signed SB 1833 into law, allowing for the designation of cultural districts across the state. Managed by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), this distinction will promote economic development and empower communities to honor their unique identities and economic contributions to Illinois. “Illinois’ strength lies in our diversity and this legislation helps protect the rich history of cultural communities Continue Reading
Politics|norpc.org
LWI Region 8 Steering Committee September 23rd, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE: Region 8 LWI Steering Committee Meeting. Notice is hereby given by the Regional Planning Commission for the Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, and Tangipahoa Parishes (RPC) that the second meeting of Region 8 LWI Steering Committee is open to the public. The Region 8 LWI Steering Committee is tasked to establish and structure a regional watershed coalition. In addition the committee will compile an inventory of the current water management projects in Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Charles and St. Bernard parishes in accordance with the Louisiana Watershed Initiative.
Politics|swark.today
Arkansas American Rescue Plan Act Steering Committee to meet Wednesday
LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas American Rescue Plan Act Steering Committee will meet Wednesday, August 25 at 3:30 p.m. via Zoom. Arkansas PBS will live stream the meeting at https://www.myarkansaspbs.org/arcan/home. Governor Asa Hutchinson created the Arkansas American Rescue Plan Act Steering Committee to make recommendations on the distribution of approximately $1.57 billion in American Rescue Plan funding in the state.
Miles City, MT|Billings Gazette
The Lower Yellowstone River Corridor Advisory Committee to meet in Miles City on Thursday
A group tasked with exploring additional access and recreation opportunities along the lower stretches of the Yellowstone River will meet for the first time on Thursday, Aug. 26, in Miles City. The Lower Yellowstone River Corridor Advisory Committee will meet at the Sleep Inn, 1006 S. Haynes Ave., from 8-11:30...
