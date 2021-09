Nearly all business risks can be sorted into one of four categories: financial, operational, external, and strategic. Typically, senior managers are tasked with looking out for financial, external, and strategic risks — with good reason. Over a 20-year period, these rogue risks accounted for 92% of major sustained losses in value in large organizations. Meanwhile, mid-level and junior managers are taught to focus myopically on operational risks, which are generally less threatening. This approach works well when you’re sure you can see a wave building from the bridge. In a more volatile environment, though, you need to be aware of the whole system, which requires more than a pair of binoculars.