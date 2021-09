Generating unseen images using Variational Autoencoders. As you might already know, classical autoencoders are widely used for representation learning via image reconstruction. However, there are many other types of autoencoders used for a variety of tasks. The subject of this article is Variational Autoencoders (VAE). As seen in the figure below, VAE tries to reconstruct an input image as well; however, unlike conventional autoencoders, the encoder now produces two vectors using which the decoder reconstructs the image. Thus, given the distribution, we can sample a random noise and produce realistic images.