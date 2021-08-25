Cancel
Michigan State

Five-star DT Walter Nolen eliminates Michigan, names final three schools

By Anthony Broome
Maize n Brew
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the Michigan Wolverines’ top remaining 2022 targets is now off the board, as five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen eliminated them from consideration on Tuesday evening. His final three schools include the Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies and Georgia Bulldogs. Florida, Michigan and Alabama were the teams cut out...

