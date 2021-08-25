How Charles Coward Rescued Jewish Prisoners From The Nazis And Became Known As ‘The Count Of Auschwitz’
After being captured by the Germans in 1940, Charles Coward spent the rest of World War II as a POW — but still saved hundreds of Jewish prisoners from Auschwitz. Charles Coward was a British soldier during World War II who saved hundreds of Jewish prisoners from Auschwitz. Captured by the Germans in 1940, Coward spent the majority of the war either escaping his German captors or helping save other prisoners until he was liberated in 1945.allthatsinteresting.com
