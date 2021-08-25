Cancel
Barrera's three hits help Nationals extend Marlins' skid

ABC News
 6 days ago

Tres Barrera had three hits, including a homer, and the Washington Nationals beat the reeling Miami Marlins 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Yadiel Hernádez singled and tripled, while Ryan Zimmerman also went deep for the Nationals.

Erick Fedde (6-8) struck out a career-high 10 in 6 1/3 innings. He allowed one run, six hits and walked one. The Marlins struck out 15 times against Washington pitchers and have lost eight straight.

“My last bullpen, coming into this I was really locked in, one of my better ones of the year,” Fedde said; “Probably once I got through the second, third inning, I really felt comfortable with my stuff.”

The Nationals broke a scoreless tie in a three-run fourth against Miami starter Jesús Luzardo (4-7). Hernández hit a one-out triple and scored on Barrera’s two-run shot. Luis García followed Hernández’s blast with a double and raced home on Lane Thomas’ two-out RBI single.

“We had to make (Luzardo) throw strikes,” Barrera said. “We were patient and got in good counts and got good pitches to hit.”

Miami had a chance to cut into Washington’s advantage in the bottom half after Jesús Sánchez reached on a leadoff infield single and Brian Anderson followed with a double. But Sánchez overran third and was thrown out on second baseman Garcia’s relay toss. Fedde then struck out Jorge Alfaro and Bryan De La Cruz.

“I don’t feel like we’re pressing, I really don’t feel any sense of that,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said. “You keep coming in here with the expectation to win, preparing to win. We as a staff will continue to work.”

After striking out in his first two at bats against Luzardo, Zimmerman increased Washington’s lead with a two-run shot in the fifth. Zimmerman drove Luzardo’s changeup into the seats in left-field for his 12th homer.

Andres Machado relieved Fedde and got the final two outs of the seventh around Jesús Aguilar’s RBI single. Kyle McGowin pitched a perfect eighth and Kyle Finnegan followed with a scoreless ninth for the Nationals.

Fedde improved to 3-0 in his career against Miami and had not allowed an earned run in his previous 23 1/3 innings against the club.

“With previous success there’s always confidence going into the next start,” Fedde said. “Going into today, when you feel like you’ve had their number, you can pitch well and it makes everything a lot easier.”

Luzardo was lifted after 4 2/3 innings. The left-hander allowed five runs, 10 hits, struck out three and walked one. He is 2-3 with a 9.67 ERA since the Marlins acquired him from the Oakland A’s for outfielder Starling Marte July 28.

“First three innings, I felt really good, felt confident,” Luzardo said. “Then in the fourth and the fifth they got to me.”

DOMINANT PITCHING

In addition to the 16 strikeouts, the Nationals walked only one batter, a far cry from their performance Sunday. Five pitchers walked 11 in the 7-3 loss at Milwaukee.

“It was talked about believe me,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “Come in the game and we have to throw strikes. They did a great job tonight.”

HOME FOR A WHILE

After completing their NL-leading 65th road game Sunday at Cincinnati, the Marlins will play 20 of their remaining 36 regular season games at home. In fact, the series opener against Washington began an 11-of-15 home game stretch for Miami. The Marlins are 30-31 at home

ROSTER MOVES

The Nationals recalled LHP Sam Clay and RHP Patrick Murphy from Triple-A Rochester. The club optioned RHP Gabe Klobosits to Triple-A Rochester and designated RHP Jefry Rodríguez for assignment. RHP Javi Guerra cleared outright waivers and elected free agency instead of a Triple-A assignment at Rochester.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: OF Victor Robles (illness) didn’t start but entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth and walked in his only plate appearance in the ninth.

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (restricted list) started a rehab assignment at Single-A Jupiter Tuesday and RHP Zach Pop (right middle finger soreness) was available in a rehab relief role.

UP NEXT

Nationals RHP Josiah Gray (0-1, 3.90) will start the middle game of the series on Wednesday while RHP Edward Cabrera will make his major league debut for the Marlins.

