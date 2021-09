We are very excited for the Great River Folk Festival to be back in person at the north end of Riverside Park along the Mississippi River in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Because we are an all-volunteer organization, we can't pull it off without you. Thank you in advance for participating and supporting the festival by being a volunteer. It is truly a joy to see smiling faces again, even if some will be smiling eyes behind masks. Plus we've been told long term friendships have blossomed through volunteering.