Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Demopolis, AL

BOE approves teacher COVID leave through Sept. 30

By Jan McDonald
The West Alabama Watchman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemopolis City Schools Board of Education Tuesday voted to allow teachers who test positive for COVID-19 to have 10 days leave with pay through Sept. 30. In a called meeting, the board, with the recommendation of Supt. Tony Willis, said the paid leave would not count against a teacher’s sick leave. However, the leave would apply only to the teachers and not to any members of their families who might test positive.

www.westalabamawatchman.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Demopolis, AL
Local
Alabama Health
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Willis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Boe#Maternity Leave#Paid Leave#Boe#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
TravelPosted by
CNN

EU to recommend reinstating Covid-related travel restrictions on US, reports say

(CNN) — The European Union is expected to recommend on Monday that member states reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions and halt nonessential travel from the United States and five other countries, a diplomatic source told CNN on Monday.. The EU would reestablish coronavirus travel restrictions such as quarantine and testing requirements...

Comments / 2

Community Policy