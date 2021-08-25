BOE approves teacher COVID leave through Sept. 30
Demopolis City Schools Board of Education Tuesday voted to allow teachers who test positive for COVID-19 to have 10 days leave with pay through Sept. 30. In a called meeting, the board, with the recommendation of Supt. Tony Willis, said the paid leave would not count against a teacher’s sick leave. However, the leave would apply only to the teachers and not to any members of their families who might test positive.www.westalabamawatchman.com
