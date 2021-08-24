Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Push for blood donations becomes personal for Indianapolis nurse

WTHR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Anne Marie Tiernon talks with a local nurse who experienced firsthand how important blood donations are. Watch the full story this evening on 13News at 5 p.m. When Devin Linette suits up for her RN shift at the Community East Hospital emergency room, she never knows what the next 12 hours will bring and how much blood — a precious resource now in critically short supply — they'll need to track down.

