Push for blood donations becomes personal for Indianapolis nurse
INDIANAPOLIS — Anne Marie Tiernon talks with a local nurse who experienced firsthand how important blood donations are. Watch the full story this evening on 13News at 5 p.m. When Devin Linette suits up for her RN shift at the Community East Hospital emergency room, she never knows what the next 12 hours will bring and how much blood — a precious resource now in critically short supply — they'll need to track down.www.wthr.com
