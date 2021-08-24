Cancel
Chicago Cubs: Hall of Fame unveiled, honors pioneer female executive

By Mia Perlman
cubbiescrib.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough the Chicago Cubs will not certainly not be winning any championships any time soon, the organization did make a significant addition in a bit of a different way recently. After years of renovations throughout ballpark and surrounding area, the Chicago Cubs announced last week that they are opening a new Hall of Fame in Wrigley Field. This Hall of Fame is part of what was known as the “1060 Project.” The new Cubs’ Hall of Fame was unveiled at a Wrigley Field rededication ceremony on Thursday, August 19.

