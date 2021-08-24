Chicago Cubs: Hall of Fame unveiled, honors pioneer female executive

The Chicago Cubs somehow have a team hall of fame without these five guys in it. These five guys not being in the Chicago Cubs team hall of fame is an absolute travesty. We haven’t been this mad about five guys since inadvertently dropping three days’ worth of French fries out of a greasy bag and onto the sidewalk. But here we are! With a team with absolutely nothing left to play for this year, the Wrigley faithful were denied the opportunities to celebrate these five living legends in all of their greatness in a team hall of fame museum.