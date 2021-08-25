Just in time for Halloween! Young-Williams is looking to find homes for some purrfect black cats

Looking to welcome a new furry friend into your home? Are you also a big fan of Halloween? Consider one of the 18 black cats at Young-Williams Animal Center right now!

YWAC said black cats are often the last to be adopted out. Right now the shelter is also full of dogs and cats in need of fur-ever homes due to the summer surge of new animals.

For those who aren't superstitious, YWAC said black cats make great companions and shouldn't be passed over when picking out a new cat.

If you'd like to help, Clear the Shelters is going on right now through September 19. You can find a list of pets up for adoption at Young-Williams at this link.

You can also use the map below to find a shelter near you.