Just in time for Halloween! Young-Williams is looking to find homes for some purrfect black cats

Posted by 
WBIR
WBIR
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z4SNo_0bbyVN4n00

Looking to welcome a new furry friend into your home? Are you also a big fan of Halloween? Consider one of the 18 black cats at Young-Williams Animal Center right now!

YWAC said black cats are often the last to be adopted out. Right now the shelter is also full of dogs and cats in need of fur-ever homes due to the summer surge of new animals.

For those who aren't superstitious, YWAC said black cats make great companions and shouldn't be passed over when picking out a new cat.

If you'd like to help, Clear the Shelters is going on right now through September 19. You can find a list of pets up for adoption at Young-Williams at this link.

You can also use the map below to find a shelter near you.

Join us as we Clear the Shelters! When it comes to supporting your local shelters, don't stay muted! Donate TODAY to...

Posted by Young Williams Animal Center on Monday, August 23, 2021

Comments / 1

Knoxville, TN
Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/
#Cat#Black Cats#Halloween#Animals#Shelters
Comments / 1

