The Boston Celtics may or may not be better than they were last season. But Brad Stevens and Ime Udoka are intent on making them tougher. Stevens has been busy since replacing Danny Ainge as Celtics president of basketball operations in June, acquiring veterans Al Horford, Josh Richardson, Enes Kanter and Dennis Schroder while parting with Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier. Kris Dunn and Bruno Fernando are on the roster as well, although it's possible they get moved in a subsequent deal to trim the roster to 15 players.