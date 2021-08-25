Joplin School Board lowers tax levy rate

The Joplin Board of Education set the tax levy rate for the 2021-2022 school year during its meeting Tuesday night, decreasing last year’s rate by 3 cents.

Members approved the levy in the amount of $3.66 per $100 of assessed valuation. The district expects the tax to generate $38.5 million annually. The new levy will be distributed with $2.75 going to the district’s general fund and 91 cents to the debt-service fund.

Last year’s levy was set at $3.69 per $100 of assessed valuation.

The board held a public hearing to hear comments on the new tax rate. No public comments were made.

In other business, Jeff Koch, board president, said the district had received comments from the Missouri State High School Activities Association about quarantining and masks.

The questions were asked following the board’s last special meeting where members approved a modified back-to-school plan. Masks are to be worn voluntarily in almost all situations within school buildings, according to the new plan.

Koch said MSHSAA asked about close-contact sports and masking for athletes.

“At this time, we’re going to leave this to the coaches to make the best decisions on the athletes and teams on how they can work with the students,” said Koch. “If the coaches cannot have close contact with students at practice, they can’t socially distance them and keep them away from the other students, then they’re going to share their workout recommendations with the students’ parents.”

Under the approved plan, students and staff who are identified as a close contact and are instructed to quarantine may remain in and/or return to school immediately, provided they wear a mask and exhibit no COVID-19-related symptoms. After 10 days, or five if a negative test is provided, that individual will no longer be required to wear a mask in the buildings.

“The intent of the board was to ensure that we don’t limit the opportunities for our students to participate, and this is a way that we can do that,” said Koch.

Koch added they can discuss the topic further at their next board meeting since the feedback was only received earlier that day.

Construction update

Aaron Hight, senior project manager for Crossland Construction, gave construction updates regarding the Kelsey Norman Elementary addition and the new Dover Hill Elementary School project.

Crews began interior painting this week at Kelsey Norman Elementary. Hight said bathroom tiling is nearly complete and that exterior concrete work is coming along, as well.

“The project is moving very, very well,” said Hight. “I would say that in the next seven weeks, we’ll be able to complete the building and turn it over to you guys.”

At Dover Hill Elementary, crews are currently installing storm piping, which is about a three-week job. Rock excavation including drilling and blasting will begin this week followed by rock crushing.

“When I talk about blasting, it’s not going to be flying rock or anything like that,” said Hight. “It’s very low key and that’s what it’s meant to be. It’s where they drill down 15 feet and set a charge off.”

Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent of operations for Joplin Schools, said North Middle School is seeking an upgrade of the audio and visual equipment in its performing arts center. He said due to the amount of training and meetings that are held there, they felt it was necessary to install a larger screen with a new projector.

“It would help us get on par with other schools in the district, too, as far as that type of equipment in the performing arts center,” he said.

Dave Pettit, director of facilities at Joplin Schools, said it was one of the projects that got put on hold during the pandemic but they’d like to move forward with the upgrade. The board approved a bid to purchase a 9-by-16-foot screen with a single projector for $17,470 to update the audio-visual system in the auditorium at North Middle School.

John Hird, board member, asked about the life expectancy of the new system. Pettit said should the new system should last about 15 years.

Other business

In addition to approving a series of policy updates, the board also approved: