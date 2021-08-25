Cancel
Leland, MI

Leland Falls to North Muskegon in Boys Soccer, Still Seeking First Win

By Joey DeBerardino
MISportsNow
 6 days ago
LELAND – The Leland boys soccer program squared off against North Muskegon for a home match on Tuesday night.

The Comets fell short to the Norsemen 8-2, marking the Comets’ fourth straight loss as they still seek their first win in 2021.

Leland was trailing 7-2 before a 30-minute weather delay occurred. North Muskegon added on one more goal when play resumed in the second half.

Gabriel Trujillo scored Leland’s first goal midway through the second half, while Corona Alejandro netted the second on a penalty kick later in the half.

Leland falls to 0-4 on the season and will travel to take on Cadillac in the next matchup on Wednesday, August 25.

