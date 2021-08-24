Cancel
Scranton, PA

RailRiders move back into first-place tie with series-opening win over IronPigs

By Times Leader
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 9 days ago
The next two weeks will go a long way to determining the Northeast Division champion.

For the RailRiders, the stretch started off very well indeed.

Scuffling to a sub-.500 record for the first three weeks of August, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened their latest series with a 5-2 win on the road at Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, pulling back into a tie for first place in the division.

Both Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo sit at 56-37 after the Bisons dropped their series opener to Worcester. The RailRiders and Bisons are set to meet for eight games at PNC Field starting next Tuesday in a series that includes two doubleheaders.

The RailRiders are hoping to take some momentum in that clash. On Tuesday, three pitchers combined to turn in a strong night for the visitors, led by the return of Luis Gil to the rotation after a successful stint in New York with the Yankees. Gil struck out six in 6.1 innings of work, allowing two earned runs on four hits while walking two.

The bullpen took over from there, allowing just one baserunner the rest of the way and no hits between Brooks Kriske and Sal Romano, who tossed a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth for the save.

At the plate, Greg Allen erased an early 1-0 deficit with a two-run homer in the top of the third that gave the RailRiders a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Max Burt delivered what proved to be the winning run in the fourth, doubling home Kyle Holder to chase IronPigs starter Mark Appel from the game.

Lehigh Valley, which opened the game with a Mickey Moniak sac fly in the first, pulled within 3-2 in the fifth on another sacrifice, this one from C.J. Chatham.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre picked up some late insurance when Socrates Brito came home on a wild pitch in the seventh and Trey Amburgey added a sac fly of his own in the ninth to make it 5-2.

Allen had two hits to lead the offense while Holder and Brito both doubled.

The six-game set continues at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday in Allentown.

