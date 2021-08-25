Philippines’ Duterte says he will run for vice president in 2022
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he will run for vice president in the 2022 elections, firming up his bid to stay in a top government post after his single term ends. “I will continue the crusade. I’m worried about the drugs, insurgency,” Duterte said in a briefing aired late Tuesday. “I may not have the power to give the direction or guidance, but I can always express my views in public.”www.tribuneledgernews.com
