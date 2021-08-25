Cancel
Philippines’ Duterte says he will run for vice president in 2022

By Andreo Calonzo, Bloomberg News
tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he will run for vice president in the 2022 elections, firming up his bid to stay in a top government post after his single term ends. “I will continue the crusade. I’m worried about the drugs, insurgency,” Duterte said in a briefing aired late Tuesday. “I may not have the power to give the direction or guidance, but I can always express my views in public.”

