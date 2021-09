Teams looking to get back to a sense of normalcy meet in non-conference action on Saturday when the Connecticut Huskies face the Fresno State Bulldogs. UConn, which did not field a team in 2020 due to COVID-19, was 2-10 in 2019, its last season in the American Conference. Fresno State, meanwhile, placed sixth in the Mountain West Conference with a 3-3 record in last season's shortened schedule. This will be Connecticut's first trip to California, the farthest west the Huskies have ever played.