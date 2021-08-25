Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Michael Irvin + Stephen A. Smith: Can ESPN Make it Happen?

By Mike Fisher
Posted by 
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 6 days ago

FRISCO - ESPN is making moves with its morning show, "First Take,'' which stars the ubiquitous Dallas Cowboys fake-hater Stephen A. Smith.

Could it also star the loquacious Cowboys real-lover Michael Irvin?

The facts: ESPN, and Smith himself, have pitched to the Hall-of-Fame receiver the idea of a daily show. Irvin, formerly at ESPN but now employed by NFL Network (but in the final year of his contract there, it so happens) has balked at the idea of that sizable commitment.

So, I'm told, Smith is personally pushing Irvin to accept an offer to do a Monday morning "NFL postgame show'' on ESPN.

What is the on-the-record response from the Cowboys legend Irvin?

"Fish,'' he told me on Tuesday afternoon, "how many times in the last 32 years have I given you a 'no comment''?

"Never,'' I told him.

"Well,'' Irving chortled, "you're about to experience a first.''

Irvin thinks it wise to lay low here. He told me a few weeks ago that he receives a constant flow of offers to make TV commitments, and that he is financially fortunate enough to turn them down.

But ...

Irvin is a friend and an admirer of Smith's. He thinks highly of Smith's work ethic and ability to "perform,'' an aspect of the TV craft that Irvin has also mastered.

"You have to be able to tell a story, you have to tell it with a rhythm and you have to reach every part of the listener's mind, his brain, his soul,'' Irvin recently told me. "And then 15 minutes later, you have to be able to re-tell the same story - only in a completely different way.''

That, indeed, is television. Irvin is good at it. Smith is good at it. They'd clearly be good together.

So, Monday mornings on ESPN in football season, right, Michael?

"Don't make me say 'no comment' twice,'' Irvin tells me with another hearty laugh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zvt4h_0bbyNebM00

Comments / 0

CowboyMaven

CowboyMaven

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
787
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CowboyMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen A Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Cowboys#American Football#Frisco Espn#Nfl Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Delivers Scathing Criticism Of Steph Curry

Recently, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green sat down for a conversation where they cleared the air about their supposed beef. Back in 2018 and 2019, there were reports the Green and KD didn't like each other, which ultimately led to Durant's exodus from Golden State. As the two players explained, the rift wasn't actually that bad and that it was the Warriors who made the situation worse.
EntertainmentAOL Corp

New Details Emerge After Max Kellerman’s Exit From “First Take”

Just a few days ago, the sports media world learned that Max Kellerman will no longer play a part in “First Take.”. His wildly successful – and sometimes controversial – show with Stephen A. Smith will now only feature one man: Stephen A. Smith. While Smith and Kellerman have been cordial toward one another, they ultimately didn’t make the best team.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
Celebritieshotspotatl.com

Stephen A. Smith On Max Kellerman Departure: “So Be It”

Sports fans have been keeping up with the building tension between ESPN First Take hosts Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman for a while now, with rumors even saying that Kellerman is on his way out the door due to the behind-the-scenes beef. The Morning Hustle‘s own Headkrack and Lore’l...
Sportsthespun.com

Sports Media World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith News

Stephen A. Smith has been the face of ESPN for a while and the latest news about the network only made that more clear. According to multiple reports, Max Kellerman is on his way out at First Take. Kellerman has been a co-host of ESPN’s morning debate show for nearly five years. However, his time with the program is reportedly coming to an end.
NBADaily Beast

Snoop Dogg Schools Stephen A. Smith on Weed

The rapper joined guest host/ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” where he advocated for the NBA and NFL to stop punishing their players for smoking marijuana. Snoop Dogg on Monday urged the NBA and the NFL to stop punishing players for using marijuana, saying they’re lagging behind...
NFLNew York Post

ESPN’s plan to replace Max Kellerman on ‘First Take’ could involve Michael Irvin

It looks like Michael Irvin is taking his talents of debating Stephen A. Smith to ESPN’s “First Take.”. The Cowboys wide receiver turned sports broadcaster is reportedly in line for a guest commentator role on the popular show hosted by Smith in wake of Max Kellerman’s removal, Outkick first reported last week before Front Office Sports added further details Tuesday.
TV & Videossaturdaydownsouth.com

Report: ESPN expected to replace 'First Take' co-star with rotation of guest analysts

Stephen A. Smith is known for his hot takes and debates on ESPN’s “First Take.” However, his days arguing with current co-star Max Kellerman appear to be numbered. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Kellerman is expected to soon be removed from “First Take,” although that won’t signal the end of his time with the company. Marchand added that Kellerman is “likely to have an increased role on ESPN Radio and potentially his own TV show.”
NFLPosted by
Deadline

Stephen A. Smith Tightens Grip On ESPN’s ‘First Take’: Max Kellerman Departs For Larger Radio Role As Rotating Co-Hosts Get Set To Spar

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is tightening his grip on daytime talk mainstay First Take, as co-host Max Kellerman is departing the show and making way for rotating co-hosts. Kellerman had appeared on the show alongside Smith and Molly Qerim Rose since July 2016. Soon after Kellerman boarded as co-host, the show was upgraded from ESPN2 to ESPN, where it has been a steady ratings draw and a defining tentpole of the network’s daytime hot-take factory. Kellerman replaced Skip Bayless, who decamped for FS1. The change in personnel on First Take, which had been speculated about in recent days, was made official...

Comments / 0

Community Policy