FDA approval could encourage more businesses to require the COVID-19 vaccine
Now that the Pfizer vaccine has full FDA approval, more businesses could start requiring employees to get their COVID-19 vaccine. From a legal standpoint, not much changes with the full approval. Businesses could require employees to get the vaccine while it was only under emergency use authorization. But now that it is fully authorized by the FDA, it might encourage more businesses to mandate vaccines.www.waaytv.com
Comments / 0