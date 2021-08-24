The Dragon Prince Season 4 release date and is it worth waiting?

Robot Chicken has confirmed its release date for Season 11 of the series with a new trailer! The Adult Swim animated series is one of the longest currently airing series with the network, and rounded out its tenth season back in Summer of last year. Development on the eleventh season had been fairly quiet, but now not only have we gotten our first look at what to expect from the parodies we'll see in the new season but when we'll get to see them on Adult Swim as well as the series has been confirmed for a return this September.