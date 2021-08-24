The Dragon Prince Season 4 release date and is it worth waiting?
The Dragon Prince is an American animated science-fiction streaming special. Aaron Ehasz develops it with Justin Richmond, which Bardel Entertainment produces. The show narrative centers around the royal half-brothers Callum and Ezran alongside the elf Rayla, who must resolve the war between the human nations and the mystical entities who inhabit the land of Xadia as they look after the newborn dragon prince Azymondias.gizmostory.com
