The New York Yankees have had their fair share of struggles this season, and one category they’ve been absolutely decimated in is the starting pitching rotation. Over the past few months, they’ve seen Corey Kluber go down, Luis Severino suffer a setback in his rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery, and Domingo German pick up an injury as well. In the meantime, skipper Aaron Boone has relied on Nestor Cortes, Luis Gil and traded for former Los Angeles Angels starter Andrew Heaney.