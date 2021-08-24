Fire restrictions to be removed in North Idaho on Aug. 27

On the morning of Aug. 30, Idaho Fish and Game staff received a report of coyotes acting aggressively towards a dog on the Buena Vista Trail near the airport in Idaho City. According to the reporting party, a woman was hiking with her dog in the area on Monday morning when they were chased for approximately a quarter mile by two aggressive coyotes. Neither the woman nor the dog was bitten during the encounter, but given the aggressive behavior, Fish and Game officials are alerting people with dogs of the potential of an attack by the coyotes.