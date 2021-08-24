Fire restrictions to be removed in North Idaho on Aug. 27
Cooler weather and significant moisture has prompted public, state and tribal land managers to rescind all fire restrictions in the Coeur d’Alene Dispatch Zone on Friday, August 27 at 12:01 a.m. Although several large fires and complexes in the northern panhandle are still under active suppression, the recent precipitation and decreased temperatures have lowered fire danger and other indices that inform the need for restrictions. The average fire danger rating across the zone has also been lowered two levels, from Extreme to High.idfg.idaho.gov
Comments / 0