Fire restrictions to be removed in North Idaho on Aug. 27

idaho.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooler weather and significant moisture has prompted public, state and tribal land managers to rescind all fire restrictions in the Coeur d’Alene Dispatch Zone on Friday, August 27 at 12:01 a.m. Although several large fires and complexes in the northern panhandle are still under active suppression, the recent precipitation and decreased temperatures have lowered fire danger and other indices that inform the need for restrictions. The average fire danger rating across the zone has also been lowered two levels, from Extreme to High.

idfg.idaho.gov

Laramie Live

Fire Restrictions Lifted in Southwest Wyoming on BLM Land

In a press release, the Bureau of Land Management announced lifting all fire restrictions in southwest Wyoming. The announcement includes all land in the High Desert District, which includes Fremont, Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton, and Unita Counties. Stage one fire restrictions in the district were first implemented in July 7,...
Wyoming StatePosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

FOX 13 News

A lot of Utah just dropped fire restrictions

A large portion of Utah has moved out of severe fire restrictions as a result of recent rainstorms. On Monday, entire portions of central and southern Utah planned to drop fire restrictions, according to notices posted on U tah Fire Info, a site maintained by Utah's Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands .
Wyoming StatePosted by
KGAB AM 650

F&G alerting Idaho City residents of dog-aggressive coyotes on Buena Vista Trail near airport

On the morning of Aug. 30, Idaho Fish and Game staff received a report of coyotes acting aggressively towards a dog on the Buena Vista Trail near the airport in Idaho City. According to the reporting party, a woman was hiking with her dog in the area on Monday morning when they were chased for approximately a quarter mile by two aggressive coyotes. Neither the woman nor the dog was bitten during the encounter, but given the aggressive behavior, Fish and Game officials are alerting people with dogs of the potential of an attack by the coyotes.
All California national forests temporarily closed amid wildfire crisis

VALLEJO, Calif. — The USDA Forest Service is announcing all national forests in California are temporarily closed for public safety. The Forest Service says they are making the move to close the California forests in the interest of public and firefighter safety amid "the ongoing California wildfire crisis." The closure...
Hatchery highlights for September: Notable fish stockings around the state

Idaho Fish and Game is stocking almost 95,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout throughout the state in September. With so many fish stocked in so many places, it can be hard for anglers to sift through the stocking forecasts and records to identify noteworthy stocking events. To make it easier, we asked Fish and Game hatchery staff to highlight some stocking events for the month.
F&G Commission will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1

Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. MDT at a special meeting via Zoom. People can attend in person at Fish and Game’s Southwest Regional Office, 15950 North Gate Boulevard, Nampa or by computer or call in. Members of the public attending the meeting...

