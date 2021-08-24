Cancel
MLB

Davey Martinez on roster moves before Marlins series

 7 days ago

The Nationals called up Patrick Murphy and Sam Clay from Triple-A Rochester, optioned Gabe Klobosits to Rochester and DFA'd Jefry Rodriguez. Javy Guerra also cleared waivers and elected to become a free agent.

Javy Guerra
#Marlins#Triple A Rochester#Dfa
