Davey Martinez on roster moves before Marlins series

Alfaro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta. Alfaro will head to the bench for the series finale after he started in each of the Marlins' previous seven games. He only made two starts at catcher during that stretch, with the rest of his work coming in left field (four starts) and first base (one start). Following Jesus Sanchez's recent return from the COVID-19 injured list, Alfaro may not have as clear of a path to playing time in the outfield, but his newfound versatility should allow the Marlins to get his bat in the lineup on a near-everyday basis.
