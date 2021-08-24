Davey Martinez on roster moves before Marlins series

With the Washington Nationals up 3-2 in the top of the sixth on Wednesday afternoon in the nation’s capital, Josiah Gray took the mound and retired the first two batters he faced, but in the next at bat, Teoscar Hernández doubled on an 0-1 fastball that ended up middle-middle and was lined to center field. Lourdes Gurriel sent a 2-2 slider rolling slowly towards third in the at bat that followed, and Nats’ third baseman Carter Kieboom put it in his pocket rather than throwing late to first or trying to get back to third before Hernández arrived at the bag.