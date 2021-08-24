Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tempe, AZ

New Undergraduate Certificate in UX/UI Design and Associate Degree in Graphic Design at Bryan U

By Bryan University
bryanuniversity.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan University is pleased to announce the addition of two new programs in the design field: an Undergraduate Certificate in UX/UI Design and an Associate Degree in Graphic & Web Design. These programs are offered fully online throughout the U.S. and provide students the knowledge and skills to succeed in digital design roles such as Graphic Designer, Web Designer, User Experience (UX) Designer, and User Interface (UI) Designer. The curriculum is aligned with employer requirements to give graduates the job-ready skills to advance a career in design.

bryanuniversity.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Education
Tempe, AZ
Education
City
Tempe, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ui Design#Web Design#Ux Design#Ui Design#Graphic Designer#Rosetta Lilly#Lead Faculty Of Design#Ux Ui#Bryan University#Adobe Creative Cloud#Dually#Digital#Adobe Illustrator Image#Adobe Photoshop Page#Adobe Indesign User#Microsoft Office Soft#Adobe Xd#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Williamsport, PApct.edu

Employee couple establishes graphic design scholarship

A faculty member and an administrator at Pennsylvania College of Technology have created a scholarship for students majoring in graphic design. Brian A. and Joanna K. Flynn have established the Brian and Joanna Flynn Scholarship, which gives preference to students who are enrolled full time in the graphic design bachelor’s degree major, have successfully completed two semesters of study and have a 3.0 or higher GPA. The scholarship is renewable for the third and fourth academic years if a 3.0 GPA is maintained.
ComputersTimes Union

Intelligent.com Names 10 Best UX Design Bootcamps of 2021

The top education guide highlights flexible options for learning a new skill or advancing your career. Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online learning, higher education planning, and career advice, has announced the best UX design bootcamps of 2021. The guide features courses that provide you with the real-world skills you need to succeed in the industry. Researchers considered core features as well as enrollment levels and reviews to determine the top courses.
Internetrismedia.com

Elevate Your Post Quality With Graphic Design Platforms

Real estate agents are known for wearing several hats in the industry, but graphic designer isn’t typically one of them. There are design apps that can make that hat an easy fit and take your social media content to new heights with minimal time and skill. There are plenty of...
Collegesdailyutahchronicle.com

Major Exploration: 200 Undergraduate Programs, One U

For the academic year 2020-2021 at the University of Utah, the second most popular undergraduate major, just under computer science, was undeclared. The Academic Advising Center’s website has a page on “How to Choose a Major” to help students who are undecided, tentatively decided, decided but uncommitted or decided but not admitted.
JobsAxios

Sr. UI/UX Designer (US Remote)

Jackrabbit Technologies is the leading provider of software and services that help youth activity centers — gymnastics, dance, cheer, swim, music, childcare, and others — grow and operate efficiently. We are an entrepreneurial-minded, rapidly-growing SaaS company that has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in North Carolina and one of North Carolina’s Top Industry-Driven Technology Companies. Jackrabbit Technologies’ SaaS solution powers over 6500 clients in 30 countries around the world.
Amazonbleepingcomputer.com

Master product and UX design with 5 ebooks from O’Reilly for $20

To become a true expert in product design, you need more than a creative mind and some Illustrator skills. Top professionals have a huge amount of knowledge, stretching from the psychology of color to project management. One of the best ways to soak up this information is by reading. The...
Entertainmentcambridgema.gov

Fab16: 3D Printing Bookmarks at The Hive

Design and 3D print bookmarks with Hive staff and the Fab Foundation! Participants in this workshop will learn the basics of Tinkercad and the 3D printing process and leave with a customized bookmark. This workshop also includes basic safety training in The Hive makerspace. This workshop is part of FAB16, a global event bringing together Fab Labs and makers all over the world to create, discuss, and imagine.
SoftwarePosted by
The Independent

The workplace of the future puts employees first

As businesses return to the office, distinguishing between buzzwords and long-term trends means prioritising workforce experience. Hybrid working. The new normal. Zoom fatigue. WFH. Among many changes, the pandemic has popularised a slew of new jargon, as professionals worldwide adjusted to drastic shifts in their work environments virtually overnight. But as businesses develop their return-to-office strategies, it can be difficult to distinguish between hype and long-lasting trends.
Computersmspoweruser.com

GitHub Classroom extension now available for Visual Studio Code

You can preconfigure a supported integrated development environment (IDE) for assignments you create in GitHub Classroom. Microsoft recently released GitHub Classroom extension for Visual Studio Code. With this availability, you can now enable Visual Studio Code as a preferred editor for all Assignments in GitHub Classroom. Once enabled, when students click “Open in VS Code” badge, it will open the assignment in Visual Studio Code with the new GitHub Classroom extension auto-installed.
Video Gamestowardsdatascience.com

Learnings from reproducing DQN for Atari games

A raw portrayal of what it’s like to implement this reinforcement learning algorithm from scratch. Deep learning researchers tend to say that one of the fastest and most effective ways to gain better understanding and practice is to reproduce results from key papers. I decided to give it a try, starting with the seminal paper “Human-level control through deep reinforcement learning” by Google DeepMind, whose Deep Q-Network (DQN) algorithm played classic Atari games (like Pong and Breakout) at human, or even superhuman, levels. More amazingly, its performance generalized to ~50 Atari games, using the same algorithm with identical hyperparameters!
Small Businessnewmilfordspectrum.com

Discover Practical Project Management Techniques for Your Business

Efficiency is everything to a small business. And yet, only 23 percent of organizations use standardized project management practices across the entire organization and while project performance has been rising globally, 30 percent of projects still fail to meet their original goals or business intent. That number may very well be higher for very small, inefficient businesses.
UberCodecademy

What does a Data Engineer do?

Data engineering is a fast-growing field in the world of AI and data. But you might be wondering, what exactly does a Data Engineer do? In this article, we shine a spotlight on the role of Data Engineer, based on information shared by industry coaches Nana Essuman and Femi Anthony during the Black and Brilliant AI Accelerator program. Nana is the Director of Data Engineering at Condé Nast, and Femi Anthony is a Lead Data Engineer at Capital One.
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

Apple backtracks on some iOS 15 Safari design changes, now offering multiple UI layouts in Settings

(Pocket-lint) - Rather controversially, Apple made some major design changes to Safari, drastically altering the default look of the native web browser on iOS. Now, in the latest beta, Apple has somewhat reverted those changes and added additional options within Settings that'll allow users to choose between the new look of Safari on iOS 15 or stick with the previous appearance.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

GitHub Copilot: The Coding AI

If you're a programmer, there's a good chance you've become exhausted from writing lengthy programs (or you will!) And you've probably wondered to yourself, "What if I had someone sitting with me to help me create these programs?" Now you have GitHub Copilot, an Artificial Intelligence tool that helps you...
SoftwareEntrepreneur

Learn Google DevOps Skills to Improve Your Organization's Efficiency

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. DevOps combines software development and IT operations, aiming to shorten the system development...

Comments / 0

Community Policy