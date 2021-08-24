New Undergraduate Certificate in UX/UI Design and Associate Degree in Graphic Design at Bryan U

A raw portrayal of what it’s like to implement this reinforcement learning algorithm from scratch. Deep learning researchers tend to say that one of the fastest and most effective ways to gain better understanding and practice is to reproduce results from key papers. I decided to give it a try, starting with the seminal paper “Human-level control through deep reinforcement learning” by Google DeepMind, whose Deep Q-Network (DQN) algorithm played classic Atari games (like Pong and Breakout) at human, or even superhuman, levels. More amazingly, its performance generalized to ~50 Atari games, using the same algorithm with identical hyperparameters!