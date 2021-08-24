New Undergraduate Certificate in UX/UI Design and Associate Degree in Graphic Design at Bryan U
Bryan University is pleased to announce the addition of two new programs in the design field: an Undergraduate Certificate in UX/UI Design and an Associate Degree in Graphic & Web Design. These programs are offered fully online throughout the U.S. and provide students the knowledge and skills to succeed in digital design roles such as Graphic Designer, Web Designer, User Experience (UX) Designer, and User Interface (UI) Designer. The curriculum is aligned with employer requirements to give graduates the job-ready skills to advance a career in design.bryanuniversity.edu
