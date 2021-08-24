Cancel
Obituaries

Donna Anderson Owens

 7 days ago

Donna Anderson Owens was born in Dickson County to Edwin and Peggy Anderson on July 14, 1964. She passed from this life on August 20, 2021 at age 57. She is survived by her husband Jack Owens of Burns, TN, her daughter Autumn (Brian) Hargrove of Franklin, TN, her son Spence (Claire) Tomlinson of College Grove, TN, Coty Owens of Dickson TN, and Peyton Owens of Dickson TN. She is also survived by both parents and her brother Eddie (Betsy) Anderson of Brentwood TN, by her grandchildren, numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins.

