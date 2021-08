In the throes of a pandemic, it feels safe to assume that countries with the means to call themselves a global superpower would ensure its citizens had sufficient access to healthcare services. When that country is the U.S. though, this is not the case. Over the course of the last year and a half, millions of people have lost their jobs — and by default, their health insurance. Although the U.S. has never been a beacon of excellent health care (especially if your job doesn’t provide it), there’s now more evidence that exposes how dysfunctional our system really is.